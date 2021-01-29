Totally plc (TLY.L) (LON:TLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.00

Totally plc (TLY.L) (LON:TLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41), with a volume of 8287889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.75 ($0.35).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.78. The stock has a market cap of £56.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Totally plc (TLY.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -500.00%.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

