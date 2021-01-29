Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Update

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOTDY remained flat at $$55.72 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average is $48.86. Toto has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $60.60.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion.

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

