TouchCon Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 45.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $435,795.20 and approximately $23,569.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TouchCon coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 40.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00085247 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003454 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00012491 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

TouchCon Coin Profile

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

TouchCon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

