Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.L) (LON:TXP) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.L) (LON:TXP) traded up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 158 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 156 ($2.04). 235,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 755,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151 ($1.97).

TXP has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.L) from GBX 82 ($1.07) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £325.57 million and a PE ratio of -15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 145.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 101.07.

In other Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.L) news, insider Paul R. Baay sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53), for a total value of £351,000 ($458,583.75).

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

