Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 307.5% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TOWTF remained flat at $$0.07 on Friday. 55,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05. Tower One Wireless has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

Tower One Wireless Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

