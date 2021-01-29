TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%.

Shares of TOWN stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13. TowneBank has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $28.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOWN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

