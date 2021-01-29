Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 7,627.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,055,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,056,000 after buying an additional 213,399 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,663 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 379,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,231,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of TM stock opened at $143.30 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $108.01 and a 12 month high of $156.30. The firm has a market cap of $200.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.23 and a 200-day moving average of $137.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $63.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.