TP ICAP plc (TCAP.L) (LON:TCAP) Trading Up 1.2%

TP ICAP plc (TCAP.L) (LON:TCAP) shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 224.80 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 223 ($2.91). 1,510,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 836,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.40 ($2.88).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded TP ICAP plc (TCAP.L) to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 256 ($3.34) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TP ICAP plc (TCAP.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 374.20 ($4.89).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 234.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 258.18.

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

