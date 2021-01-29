TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SBVQF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SBVQF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the December 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SBVQF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,105. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.33. TPCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.
About TPCO
