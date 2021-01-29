Traceability Chain Price Up 15.1% Over Last Week (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $48.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Traceability Chain has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain is a token. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,375,674 tokens. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

