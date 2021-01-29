Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $175.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCO. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.23.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $149.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.33. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $160.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

