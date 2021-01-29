Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $175.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCO. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.23.
NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $149.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.33. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $160.83.
In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
