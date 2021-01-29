Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TNLIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trainline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TNLIF stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. Trainline has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

