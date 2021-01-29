Trane Technologies (TT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect Trane Technologies to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, analysts expect Trane Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TT opened at $142.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.30. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at $18,180,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.78.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

