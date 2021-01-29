TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRSWF shares. CIBC lowered TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

TRSWF stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

