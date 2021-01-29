Transcodium Achieves Market Cap of $503,601.55 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a market cap of $503,601.55 and $3,490.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.17 or 0.00877416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00049756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.89 or 0.04242089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017856 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a token. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,810,864 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

