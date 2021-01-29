Transcodium (TNS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,034.00

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $578,566.20 and approximately $4,034.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00061673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.57 or 0.00762787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00043288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.58 or 0.03762783 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013484 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00017583 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium (TNS) is a token. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,810,864 tokens. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars.

