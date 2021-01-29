Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.53

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.53 and traded as high as $21.39. Transcontinental shares last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 244,250 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.53.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

