TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.63

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $1.26. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 996,642 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. The company has a market cap of $77.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.86 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.29%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransGlobe Energy stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 1.79% of TransGlobe Energy worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

