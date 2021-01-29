TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRU. Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist reduced their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.
Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $89.53 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $102.80. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day moving average is $89.71.
In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,999,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $7,746,037. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 290,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in TransUnion by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in TransUnion by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in TransUnion by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in TransUnion by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 163,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TransUnion
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.
Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.