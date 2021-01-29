TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRU. Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist reduced their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $89.53 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $102.80. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day moving average is $89.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,999,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $7,746,037. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 290,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in TransUnion by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in TransUnion by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in TransUnion by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in TransUnion by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 163,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.