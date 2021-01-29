TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TANNZ stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $26.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15.

Get TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%.

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.