TRAXIA Reaches Market Cap of $38,894.45 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded up 44.7% against the US dollar. TRAXIA has a market capitalization of $38,894.45 and $29.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRAXIA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00046206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00117962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00063153 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00249756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00060991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00032057 BTC.

TRAXIA Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 tokens. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co . TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

TRAXIA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

