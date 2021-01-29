Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Up 434.4% in January

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,238,100 shares, a growth of 434.4% from the December 31st total of 231,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 458.6 days.
TSRYF opened at $7.30 on Friday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04.
About Treasury Wine Estates
