Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TRCY stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912. Tri City Bankshares has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01.
About Tri City Bankshares
Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?
Receive News & Ratings for Tri City Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri City Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.