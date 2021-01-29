Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TRCY stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912. Tri City Bankshares has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01.

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corp. provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates as the holding company for Tri City National Bank. Its services include demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, traveler’s checks, cashier’s checks, savings bonds and secured and unsecured consumer, commercial, installment, real estate and mortgage loans.

