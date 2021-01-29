Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.58. 716,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 527,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tricida has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Tricida alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $330.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33). As a group, analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Mckague acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $76,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,179 shares of company stock valued at $714,592 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Tricida by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 756.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 311,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 274,753 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 26,130 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,208,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 559,749 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.