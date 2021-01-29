Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 32,998 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.06% of Trimble worth $10,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,810,000 after acquiring an additional 901,337 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at $5,496,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $173,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,377.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $456,524.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,629.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRMB opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.45.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trimble from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

