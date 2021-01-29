Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Shares Up 10.7%

Shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $4.77. 9,304,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,095% from the average session volume of 778,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $114.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a positive return on equity of 277.50%. The company had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter.
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
