Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Shares Up 10.7%

Shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $4.77. 9,304,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,095% from the average session volume of 778,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $114.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a positive return on equity of 277.50%. The company had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 31.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 59,816 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 201.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 515,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 344,092 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 39.5% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

