TRINITY CAP COR/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Trading Up 41.2%

TRINITY CAP COR/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TRIN)’s share price was up 41.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 1,409,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37,356% from the average daily volume of 3,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55.

About TRINITY CAP COR/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Trinity Capital Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Los Alamos National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and government organizations. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, term certificates, and non-public certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts.

