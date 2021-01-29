Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) were up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 174,451 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 387% from the average daily volume of 35,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

The firm has a market cap of $18.18 million, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85.

In related news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $43,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,612.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $171,875. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Trio-Tech International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

