TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Trading Down 6.9%

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) fell 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.95 and last traded at $30.97. 2,829,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 2,877,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRIP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at $875,977.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the third quarter worth about $123,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

