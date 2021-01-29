Tripio Market Cap Reaches $3.10 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Tripio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00066449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.71 or 0.00851412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00049269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.13 or 0.04141956 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Tripio (TRIO) is a token. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

