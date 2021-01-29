TriumphX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.17 Million (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. TriumphX has a market cap of $8.76 million and $1.17 million worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TriumphX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TriumphX has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00048420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00124249 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00261063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00065042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00064447 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.43 or 0.00305791 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io

TriumphX Token Trading

TriumphX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.