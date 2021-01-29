TRON Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.75 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and approximately $4.75 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000402 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

