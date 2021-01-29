Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) fell 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.35. 1,673,442 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,154,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.65.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.34 million. Analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,912,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tronox by 573.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 537,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 457,924 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tronox by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 875,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 290,020 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Tronox by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 391,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 261,000 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,045,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

