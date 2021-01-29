TROY (TROY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.68 Million

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. One TROY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TROY has a market cap of $41.92 million and $2.68 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TROY has traded 12% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00045691 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00115299 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00062594 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00238792 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00059968 BTC.
- yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,028.08 or 0.81814597 BTC.
About TROY
According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “
Buying and Selling TROY
TROY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TROY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TROY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.