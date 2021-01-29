TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to announce $60.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.20 million to $60.41 million. TrueCar reported sales of $89.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $284.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.87 million to $285.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $263.90 million, with estimates ranging from $251.30 million to $276.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TrueCar.
TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 309.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 18,386 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in TrueCar by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TrueCar during the third quarter worth about $146,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TRUE opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $467.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.38. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47.
TrueCar Company Profile
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueCar (TRUE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.