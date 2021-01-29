TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to announce $60.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.20 million to $60.41 million. TrueCar reported sales of $89.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $284.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.87 million to $285.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $263.90 million, with estimates ranging from $251.30 million to $276.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upgraded TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 309.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 18,386 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in TrueCar by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TrueCar during the third quarter worth about $146,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRUE opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $467.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.38. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueCar (TRUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.