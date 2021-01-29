TrueChain Market Capitalization Tops $14.14 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueChain has a market cap of $14.14 million and approximately $51.64 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00067113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.91 or 0.00845090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00049583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.35 or 0.04122181 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00014874 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017549 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

