TrueFeedBack (TFB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $610,532.00

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and $610,532.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 16% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00066474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.91 or 0.00859976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00049427 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.85 or 0.04185469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017693 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014357 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

TrueFeedBack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

