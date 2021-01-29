TrueFi (TRU) Market Cap Tops $32.16 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueFi has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $32.16 million and $2.70 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00049150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00129581 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00269567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00066046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00066331 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00036388 BTC.

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrueFi Token Trading

TrueFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.