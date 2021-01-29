TrueUSD Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $399.34 million and approximately $150.91 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00066474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.91 or 0.00859976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00049427 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.85 or 0.04185469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017693 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014357 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD (CRYPTO:TUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 399,603,451 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.