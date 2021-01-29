Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AT&T in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

Shares of T opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. AT&T has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in AT&T by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,046,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,416 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.