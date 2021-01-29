Truist Securiti Comments on Hexcel Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hexcel in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. CSFB lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lowered Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of HXL opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Hexcel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hexcel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $32,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

