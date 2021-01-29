Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 965 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,083 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.3% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,330,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in NVIDIA by 698.5% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 17.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 55.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA traded up $9.77 on Friday, hitting $531.81. 94,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,170,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.19 billion, a PE ratio of 85.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. New Street Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

