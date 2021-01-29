TrustSwap (SWAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.79 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a market cap of $58.79 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00048466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00123627 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00261493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00065374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00064298 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00033430 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,287,478 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

TrustSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.