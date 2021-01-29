TruWealth Advisors LLC Invests $8.12 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.92. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several analysts have commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

