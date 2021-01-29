Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) had its target price reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a market cap of $156.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.64. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.23 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.77%. Analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.