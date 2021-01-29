TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently commented on TTGPF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut TT Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st.

OTCMKTS TTGPF remained flat at $$2.91 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 733. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $3.54.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

