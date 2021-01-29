TTC Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One TTC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, BitForex and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, BitForex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

