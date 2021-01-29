Tucows Inc. (TC.TO) (TSE:TC) Shares Gap Down to $119.91

Tucows Inc. (TC.TO) (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $119.91, but opened at $105.01. Tucows Inc. (TC.TO) shares last traded at $105.83, with a volume of 558 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$96.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$92.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.51.

Get Tucows Inc. (TC.TO) alerts:

Tucows Inc. (TC.TO) (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$99.02 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Inc. (TC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows Inc. (TC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.