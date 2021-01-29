TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Short Interest Update

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TUIFY opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.01. TUI has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. TUI had a negative return on equity of 128.51% and a negative net margin of 40.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TUI will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TUIFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TUI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut TUI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. TUI currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.00.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

