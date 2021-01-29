Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.94

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $2.44. Tuniu shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 1,791,919 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $266.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 98.28% and a negative return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.